Alport Heights is a hill near Wirksworth in Derbyshire. It is the closest hill over 1,000 ft to Derby and has stunning views for miles to the South. It is possible to see Derby city centre from the summit, as well as The Wrekin, the Long Mynd of Shropshire, and the Clee Hill. It is also possible on a clear day, to see the Sutton Coldfield and Lichfield masts, the Birmingham city centre skyline, and also the Lickey Hills just beyond Birmingham.