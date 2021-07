We arrived at Covington Hill Country this morning a few minutes after 11:00, because you can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning! But I goofed and they don’t open until noon, except on Sundays, which is 11:00. Well, but, the wine server, Cheylan, who was opening up the tasting room, was very gracious and asked us to come on in and have wine. Good start to the day!