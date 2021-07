It was an "almost" perfect night on the Bangor Waterfront. The weather did not fully cooperate on Sunday for the 4th of July festivities in Bangor, but the light drizzle didn't stop a pretty awesome fireworks display from happening, much to the delight of the thousands of people who made the trek to their favorite spot downtown to watch the dazzling display of pyrotechnics that the city provided us. There were a number of towns that moved their celebrations to July 5th, but Bangor bit the bullet and went through with it, and it was a huge success.