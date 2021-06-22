The Links We’re Using to Find #AmazonPrimeDay Deals

A new survey of 2,000 Americans asked people to describe what they’re most looking forward to now that they’re getting back out this summer. Respondents were most excited about trips to restaurants (50%), visits with family and friends at home (44%), in-theater movies (34%) and going to the mall (24%). Survey-takers also cited smaller pleasures like spontaneously walking into a new store and trying on new clothes in person (both 46%). Other small pleasures respondents look forward to include bumping into a friend or acquaintance (44%), ordering from a waiter in a restaurant (40%) and some good old people-watching (25%). Americans are also planning to hit up the movie theater twice a month on average. Results also showed that 48% of people are over online shopping and are happy to be able to shop in-person again — so much, in fact, that 63% now feel like in-person shopping is a special treat.