Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The Links We’re Using to Find #AmazonPrimeDay Deals

Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We curated our own bookmarks so we can easily find Amazon Prime Day deals. Because you and we are probably interested in the same things, we want to share them with you!. So here are the pages we’re using to narrow down Amazon Prime Day deals. We hope you find them helpful!

renespoints.boardingarea.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

106K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Luggage#Computers#Electronics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
InternetGear Patrol

How to Find Secret Deals on eBay with One Easy-to-Use Tool

Alexander Pope could not have imagined how often the line “To err is human” would be repeated during the centuries after he wrote it in the early 1700s. Neither could he have foreseen the rise of eBay, which, despite acting as a funnel for billions of dollars annually, is absolutely rife with spelling mistakes. It is a human-to-human platform, after all.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

13 Madewell Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Avid online shoppers are very familiar with that panic of wondering if the clothes they...
ElectronicsEngadget

The best July 4th tech deals we could find

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As the holiday weekend approaches, deals on the latest gadgets have been...
Appareldoctorofcredit.com

[DEAD] Free Hoodie From Bolt.com ($.01 Cost, Free Shipping)

Bolt.com is offering a men’s or women’s hoodie for just $.01. All sizes available. Free shipping. The system seems to allow getting one men’s and one women’s hoodie (or even multiples if you change around the sizes) in a single checkout. Bear in mind that it’s possible they’ll crack down on this and not ship those orders. I ordered just one to be safe.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Kids Pod Swing Seat only $19.99 (Reg. $40!)

Amazon has this Kids Pod Swing Seat for just $19.99 when you use the promo code Y36UL4Q2 at checkout!. This swing has amazing reviews and is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Choose from several colors. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Plane Passenger Was Awful & This Guy Did What We All Dream Of

There are lots of unofficial rules when it comes to flying, not just for passengers, but for airports and airlines, as well. Here are a bunch of them. One thing we didn’t include on that list is the issue of taking your shoes and socks off on a plane. That was on purpose. If you’re on a particularly long flight or are going to sleep on the plane, then sure, you might want to get yourself as comfortable as possible. That being said, your bare feet (or even sock-laden feet) should never, ever impinge on anyone else.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

The Story Of The Viral Airplane Seafood Pictures

The backstory makes these viral pictures even better…. Mother & son enjoy seafood feast on Spirit Airlines. Pictures recently went viral of a mother and son enjoying quite a seafood feast on ultra low cost carrier Spirit Airlines. In the pictures, you can see two massive aluminum trays of seafood, Cheez-Its, baby wipes, and some alcoholic drinks (presumably purchased onboard, since you can’t consume alcohol you brought onboard).
Food & Drinkswfmynews2.com

7-Eleven free Slurpee deal is here, but not like you're used to

7-Eleven's free Slurpee deal for July, but there is a catch. Traditionally, July 11 (7/11) has been called "7-Eleven Day." On that day, customers could go into any 7-Eleven for a free small Slurpee. Many folks took full advantage of this by store-hopping to pick up multiple Slurpees, often bringing the whole family.
Designers & CollectionsVulture

We’re All Trying to Find the Designer Who Did This

A week before returning to Netflix for season two, Tim Robinson’s sketch-comedy series I Think You Should Leave has officially become the hottest new muse of the fashion world. The revelation comes from the unveiling of Jeremy Scott’s 2022 men’s and women’s resort collection for Moschino, which was revealed today, complete with a musical titled Lightning Strikes: The Moschino Musical. Scott spoke with Vogue about the collection, and right at the top of the conversation, he shouted out one piece he’s particularly proud of. “Sometimes I forget that maybe I might be a little twisted, because it’s all so natural … It’s enthusiastic, it’s genuine, it’s pure. It’s maybe a little bit naïve. It sounds stupid to say that about oneself, but if I think about it in terms of everyone else … Yeah!” he said. “It’s a pre-collection and I have a motherfucking hot-dog dress!” Sound familiar?
RecipesPosted by
The Independent

‘We’ve finally decided we’re Team Cuthbert’: Dishoom responds to Marks & Spencer ‘using one of its signature recipes’

Marks & Spencer has come under fire for sharing a recipe for a chilli egg and bacon naan on Instagram, which fans have said is a “rip off” of a signature Dishoom dish.On Monday, the supermarket posted a photograph of its recipe alongside a how-to video tutorial with the following caption: “Umm… did someone say chilli egg and bacon naan? “Try @chrisbaber’s ridiculously tasty brunch recipe, starring our 100 per cent outdoor-bred British bacon. Swipe for the recipe. Inspired by the wonderful dish @dishoom.”Despite the fact that the supermarket credited the Indian restaurant chain in its caption, many fans...
LifestyleWTAX

Survey finds what we’re looking forward to most this summer

A new survey of 2,000 Americans asked people to describe what they’re most looking forward to now that they’re getting back out this summer. Respondents were most excited about trips to restaurants (50%), visits with family and friends at home (44%), in-theater movies (34%) and going to the mall (24%). Survey-takers also cited smaller pleasures like spontaneously walking into a new store and trying on new clothes in person (both 46%). Other small pleasures respondents look forward to include bumping into a friend or acquaintance (44%), ordering from a waiter in a restaurant (40%) and some good old people-watching (25%). Americans are also planning to hit up the movie theater twice a month on average. Results also showed that 48% of people are over online shopping and are happy to be able to shop in-person again — so much, in fact, that 63% now feel like in-person shopping is a special treat.
Technologynetapp.com

Find Vols/Luns not in use

I know very little about Ontapp/Netapp so this may be tricky. Is there a way I can find out if any storage Luns/Vols/Shares are no longer being used. WE need to reduce storage amount used. We have Acitive IQ unified manager. Would we be able to see through that ?
LifestyleThe New Yorker

How We’re Beating the Heat

1. Misting ourselves incessantly until we develop a gelatinous outer layer of cooling algae. 2. Boozy adult milkshakes on sloping rooftops. 3. Converting the hot-zone suit into a kicky little romper. 4. Chilled one-dollar Gowanus oysters. 5. Skinny-dipping at the T.W.A. Hotel pool. 6. Temporarily shutting down thousands of heat-producing...
ApparelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Minnie Mouse Crocs Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Crocs sandals inspired by Minnie Mouse are now available at Walt Disney World. Whether you’re going to the beach or a walk around a theme park, these sandals are perfect for summer. Minnie Mouse Crocs Sandals...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Woman Feeds Massive Alligator ‘Best Friend’ From Porch Like a Pet in Wild Video

If you feed the alligators, they will come. One woman decided to befriend a local gator that appears to live in water at the back of her property. What appears to be her brother films the interaction between the woman and the alligator bestie. He uploaded the viral video to Facebook, where it now has 2.3 million views. He captioned the wild video, “Afternoon on the deck whiskey and water and Sis and her best friend.”
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Deer Walks into Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a rare deer that walked into a bar. The deer appeared gloomy and needed a drink, so he sat at the bar and placed his order. A deer walked into a bar, looking downhearted as he sat by the bartender. Placing his order, he explained to the bartender how he had lost a patient. The bartender brought his drink, and they engaged in a conversation.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Delta Made An Amazing ‘Queer Eye’ Themed Safety Video But COVID-19 Means it Won’t Show Onboard Flights

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc around the world, Delta Air Lines was putting the finishing touches on a brand new safety video to coincide with a new season of the hit ‘Queer Eye’ Netflix reboot. The pandemic, like so many things, delayed the release of the new video before senior executives finally took the decision to drop the video altogether.

Comments / 0

Community Policy