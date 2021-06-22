This KitchenAid stand mixer is the best we've tried—and on mega-sale during Prime Day

When space is at a premium in your kitchen, it's important to have appliances that can do double-duty. While a blender and food processor may seem like they perform the same functions, they're actually closer to cousins in the kitchen rather than identical twins. If you don't have space for both a food processor and blender in your kitchen, you want best blender food processor combo on the market. We love the Ninja Blender & Food Processor Systems for those who are low on space, but don't want to sacrifice the functions of both machines.