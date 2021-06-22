Vixen by Micheline Pitt Unveils Ghostbusters Retro-Inspired Collection

Typically, filmgoers associate the arrival of autumn with prestigious awards fare. It’s when the big guns come out when studios present their shiniest and most exciting projects. For theaters, this fall will see added stakes as the first significant season of the post-pandemic period. With the moviegoing tradition in such a precarious position, it’ll be more important than ever that the films draw a sizable audience. October will feature the premiere of highly anticipated movies like “Dune,” Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” and the new James Bond film “No Time to Die.” And yet, the most profitable of them all might end up being “The Addams Family 2,” the follow-up to 2019’s successful adaptation.