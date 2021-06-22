Vixen by Micheline Pitt Unveils Ghostbusters Retro-Inspired Collection
A new Ghostbusters collection of clothing and accessories has been revealed by Vixen by Micheline Pitt, the LA-based design house known for its vintage-style fashion designs. On Monday, the new officially licensed collection was announced with the products launching at the Micheline Pitt website. Some of the options include dresses, skirts, shirts, and bags featuring the Ghostbusters rogues gallery of spectral baddies including the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, Slimer, Gozer, Terror Dogs, and more.movieweb.com