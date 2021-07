CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. At this point, James Gunn is essentially an expert when it comes to the subject of raccoons. The filmmaker helped bring Marvel’s Rocket Raccoon to the big screen in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, making the gun-toting creature one of the most recognizable characters in pop culture. And as you would expect the director tends to comment when he sees any related to raccoons on social media. Just recently, he reacted to a pretty wild situation, and his response was both funny and sweet.