Looking for a treat to keep you cool? Mangonadas by M.L.B. has got you covered

KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 17 days ago
The summer heat is keeping some local businesses pretty busy this season.

Mangonadas by M.L.B. is a family run food truck that specializes in treats that will cool you down. The owner tells us she's seen a huge jump in sales, and the high temperatures have brought in almost three times the number of customers she normally sees.

"During hot weather days we benefit very well, we have nice cold treats so a lot of people like to stop by and get a refreshment whether it is a fresh squeezed lemonade, the mangonada which is mango sorbet helps them cool down," said Bianca Lopez, co-owner Mangonadas by MLB.

Raspa stands like the iconic "sno ball" on the west side and even their southside location are also seeing a big jump in their business.

