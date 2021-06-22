Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ORLEANS AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. TAMMANY PARISHES...SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON HANCOCK AND SOUTH CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Slidell to 8 miles east of Lake Catherine. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Slidell, Long Beach, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Pearl River, Lake Catherine, Kiln, Pearlington, Lacombe, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center and Slidell Airport. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.