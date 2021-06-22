Cancel
Columbia County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Ulster by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dutchess; Greene; Ulster The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Ulster County in east central New York Northern Dutchess County in east central New York Columbia County in east central New York Southeastern Greene County in east central New York * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 949 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clermont, or near Saugerties, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingston, New Paltz, Hudson, Catskill, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, Chatham, Hurley, Claverack, Livingston, Copake, Coxsackie, Pine Plains, Clermont, Red Hook, Valatie, Athens, Austerlitz, Ancram and Philmont. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
