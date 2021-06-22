Police ID 3 men killed in St. Louis shooting, 4 others injured

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three men were killed, and four others were wounded in a shooting south of Fairground Park in north St. Louis Monday night. The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Sullivan and Bishop L Scott in the Greater Ville neighborhood. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said two men were found shot outside of a convenience store and another person collapsed outside Farragut Elementary School after being shot. All three men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified the deceased men as 40-year-old Kevin Page, 31-year-old Charlie Anderson and 44-year-old OJ Pernell.