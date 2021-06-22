Cancel
MLB

Aaron Civale exits Cleveland Indians game vs. Chicago Cubs with apparent hand injury

By Joe Noga, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Aaron Civale was one strike away from qualifying for his major league leading 11th win of the season when disaster struck Monday at Wrigley Field. Civale had thrown seven pitches to Cubs infielder Eric Sogard with two out and a runner on base in the fifth inning. But when his seventh pitch missed off the plate inside, Civale shook his hand and flexed his fingers. He then signaled to the Cleveland dugout and manager Terry Francona to join him on the mound with Indians trainers.

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

SportsGrid

Indians add P Aaron Civale (finger) to 10-day IL.

The Cleveland Indians announced they added Aaron Civale to the 10-day injury list. Civale is dealing with a sprained right middle finger, which resulted in an early exit in his last outing on Monday. He scattered three hits in 4 2/3 innings but couldn’t face another batter to qualify for the win. The injury could keep him sidelined for up to five weeks as he’s being shut down from even throwing a baseball over the next two weeks.
Morning Journal

Indians will be active at trade deadline with Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale 'weeks away'

Help is on the way for the slumping Indians — but not immediately and perhaps not soon enough to save their season. Tribe president Chris Antonetti was on a Zoom call July 7 before the Indians fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 8-1, in the first game of a doubleheader at Tropicana Field. The Indians were no-hit in a seven-inning 4-0 loss in the second game. They have lost nine straight and at 42-42 trail the White Sox by eight games in the A.L. Central.
NJ.com

What Yankees’ Aaron Judge thinks of Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

NEW YORK — Angels star Shohei Ohtani crushed two home runs in the Yankees’ 11-5 win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. Ohtani, who also went deep Monday, will start on the mound and hit for himself Wednesday. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to...
MLBBleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, Full 2021 MLB Home Run Derby Bracket Revealed

The full eight-man field for the 2021 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby has been revealed. MLB officially confirmed that Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels), Pete Alonso (New York Mets), Juan Soto (Washington Nationals), Trey Mancini (Baltimore Orioles), Matt Olson (Oakland Athletics), Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers), Salvador Perez (Kansas City Royals) and Trevor Story (Colorado Rockies) will take part in the July 12 event.
ClutchPoints

Former Cubs star Ben Zobrist alleges wife Julianna had affair with pastor, who defrauded charity

Former Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist is currently embroiled in some ugly divorce proceedings with his wife, Julianna. Zobrist alleges Julianna had an affair with their pastor, Byron Yawn, who also is accused of defrauding Zobrist’s charity. Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages in a lawsuit filed in Tennessee last week, according to Nick Vlahos of the Peoria Journal Star.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Exits Wednesday's game

Bryant was removed from Wednesday's game against the Phillies with an apparent hand injury, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Bryant's hand was stepped on when he dove back into second base in the first inning. Details about the 29-year-old's condition and status for Thursday's game should emerge following Wednesday's contest. Patrick Wisdom entered the game to play third base.
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Injuries: Anthony Rizzo’s back is flaring up again

It’s like clockwork. The weather in the Windy City early in the year is cold and Anthony Rizzo’s lower back flares up. That happened this year, but the injury has re-surfaced this week, leading to the Chicago Cubs first baseman missing the first game of a big series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
NBABleacher Report

Suns' Cameron Payne Exits Game 3 vs. Clippers with Ankle Injury

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne will miss the remainder of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals due to an injury. The Suns announced Payne suffered an injured left ankle against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. This article will be updated to provide more information on this story...
MLBESPN

Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber exits game with apparent right leg injury

WASHINGTON -- The Nationals lost baseball's hottest slugger to a right hamstring injury when Kyle Schwarber was removed in the second inning of Washington's 10-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. Schwarber singled to the right-center-field gap and grimaced while rounding first. He made a hard stop...
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Cubs Game V chat

LF Pederson (L) RF Betts. 1B Rizzo (L) CF Bellinger (L) CF Ortega (L) 2B McKinstry (L) Teams: Dodgers (44-31) vs. Cubs (42-33)
FanSided

Chicago Cubs trade rumors: 1 trade to make, 1 trade to avoid

The Chicago Cubs need to make the right deal ahead of the 2021 MLB trade deadline. While the Chicago Cubs are on fire right now, they can get even better if they make the right trade heading into the MLB trade deadline. And as the old saying goes, some of the best trades are the ones you don’t make. So who should the Cubs be trying to trade for and who should they be avoiding?

