Aaron Civale exits Cleveland Indians game vs. Chicago Cubs with apparent hand injury
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Aaron Civale was one strike away from qualifying for his major league leading 11th win of the season when disaster struck Monday at Wrigley Field. Civale had thrown seven pitches to Cubs infielder Eric Sogard with two out and a runner on base in the fifth inning. But when his seventh pitch missed off the plate inside, Civale shook his hand and flexed his fingers. He then signaled to the Cleveland dugout and manager Terry Francona to join him on the mound with Indians trainers.www.cleveland.com