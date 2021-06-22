Aaron Civale exits Cleveland Indians game vs. Chicago Cubs with apparent hand injury

Help is on the way for the slumping Indians — but not immediately and perhaps not soon enough to save their season. Tribe president Chris Antonetti was on a Zoom call July 7 before the Indians fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 8-1, in the first game of a doubleheader at Tropicana Field. The Indians were no-hit in a seven-inning 4-0 loss in the second game. They have lost nine straight and at 42-42 trail the White Sox by eight games in the A.L. Central.