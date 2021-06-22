Update on the latest sports

With the 2021 MLB Draft quickly approaching for the Atlanta Braves, The Talking Chop crew has had daily discussions, often multiple times per day, about the big event over the past few weeks. So we thought it time to compile some of those opinions and set them out to the world. While we may agree on a lot of things, we all certainly have our unique approaches to the draft and views of players, and it’s been enlightening for me to have a chance to pick the brains of four other amazingly talented people. Matt Powers has done a fantastic job leading our draft coverage for a few years now, and we all frequently consult him on players as he is basically a walking Wiki on draft prospects.