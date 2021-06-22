Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Update on the latest sports

wcn247.com
 18 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — Jacob deGrom shouldered the load for New York in his return from another injury scare, pitching one-hit ball over five scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 to open a doubleheader. DeGrom didn’t allow a hit in the seven-inning game until Mets outfielders misplayed...

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Ap#Mets Outfielders#Mlb News Mlb#Major League Baseball#The Atlanta Braves#The Chicago Cubs#The New York Mets#Yankees#Hall Of Fame#The Trevor Project#Lgbtq#The Cleveland Browns#Penn State#Tampa Bay#Raiders#The Buffalo Bills#The New York Giants#The Arizona Cardinals#Ncaa Washington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
USA Today
News Break
NFL
Country
Japan
News Break
MLB
News Break
NCAA
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Florida StateIndependent Florida Alligator

Gators in the MLB - former Florida stars shine in pros

No. 1 - Mike Zunino, Catcher, Tampa Bay Rays. 2021 American All-Star Selection Zunino starts off the list. The nine-year veteran catcher set his anchor back in his home state of Florida after six seasons on the west coast with the Seattle Mariners. A 30-year-old from Cape Coral, Florida, Zunino...
MLBPosted by
WGAU

Former Bulldog chosen for American League All Star team

Former University of Georgia standout and Los Angeles Angels infielder Jared Walsh has been selected to the American League All-Star team. Walsh ranks in the top five in the American League in RBI (61), home runs (20), doubles (22), extra-base hits (43) and slugging percentage (.556). He has provided two walk-off hits this year and hit a game-tying grand slam in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium last week off seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman. Walsh joins Angels teammates Shohei Ohtani (DH/P) and Mike Trout (OF) on this year’s All-Star squad.
MLBDenver Post

Q&A with Natasha Watley: Softball legend on how the game is evolving

Natasha Watley was a four-time All-American shortstop for the UCLA Bruins, where she led them to a national championship in 2003. She was the first African-American female to be named to the Olympic softball team in the 2004 Athens Olympics, securing the gold for Team USA. Now, a seven-time retired pro all-star, Watley is a Youth Softball Ambassador for MLB. In her role, she supports MLB’s initiatives and strategies designed to grow both baseball and softball at the youth level.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

An introduction to Major League Baseball’s draft

For the first time ever, the Major League Baseball will host its annual Rule 4 Draft, better known as the First-Year Player Draft, during the month of July, held in conjunction with All-Star Game festivities. Before this change, the draft was held in the beginning of June, just as high school/college seasons were winding down and just before the start of the short-season leagues.
MLBbulldawgillustrated.com

BASEBALL: Jared Walsh Selected to American League All-Star Team

-Former University of Georgia standout and Los Angeles Angels infielder Jared Walsh has been selected to the American League All-Star team, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced Monday. Walsh ranks in the top five in the American League in RBI (61), home runs (20), doubles (22), extra-base hits (43) and slugging...
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Futures Game 2021: Rosters, Top Prospects, Time and TV Schedule

Before the Major League Baseball All-Stars convene at Coors Field, the fledgling stars of the sport will take part in the Futures Game. Sunday's event in Denver carries extra significance in 2021 because it marks the start of a full day showcasing the best young players in baseball. The Futures...
NFLThe Drum

MLB on tapping All-Stars Ohtani & Tatís Jr to pitch to a younger, more diverse fanbase

With the All-Star Game fast approaching, MLB is less focused on post-pandemic recovery than it is on positioning baseball as a sport with a diverse and youthful appeal. As part of our Sports Marketing Deep Dive, the league’s senior vice-president of marketing Barbara McHugh spells out how the organization is spotlighting individual stars on and off the diamond to capture a broader fanbase.
MLB247Sports

MLB Draft: Three college football signees could leave for baseball

Major League Baseball's 2021 amateur draft begins Sunday with three recent college football signees who could see their names called early — Clemson's Will Taylor and Bubba Chandler along with Penn State's Lonnie White Jr. CBS Sports MLB analyst R.J. Anderson ranks Taylor as the No. 12 overall prospect, Chandler...
Basketballsolzyatthemovies.com

Team USA Basketball: The Road to Tokyo 2020

Fans will have a number of opportunities to check out both the Men’s and Women’s National Teams as Team USA Basketball prepares for Tokyo. Most games will air on NBCSN but one women’s game will air on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. The men’s team is looking for their 16th gold medal while the women are looking for their ninth gold. Coverage begins Saturday, July 10 when the USA Basketball men’s team takes on Nigeria at 8 PM ET on NBCSN. In total, there will be five men’s games and two women’s games televised. This is the most pre-Olympic coverage of the basketball teams heading into the Olympics.
MLBSan Bernardino County Sun

Alexander: Baseball’s draft is coming up … blink and you’ll miss it

• The latest reminder of just what the deep thinkers of Major League Baseball really think of the player development process takes place beginning Sunday. (And no, it’s not the Futures Game, which launches All-Star Weekend.) The amateur draft begins Sunday, a month later than in the past to coincide...
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves 2021 MLB Draft Roundtable

With the 2021 MLB Draft quickly approaching for the Atlanta Braves, The Talking Chop crew has had daily discussions, often multiple times per day, about the big event over the past few weeks. So we thought it time to compile some of those opinions and set them out to the world. While we may agree on a lot of things, we all certainly have our unique approaches to the draft and views of players, and it’s been enlightening for me to have a chance to pick the brains of four other amazingly talented people. Matt Powers has done a fantastic job leading our draft coverage for a few years now, and we all frequently consult him on players as he is basically a walking Wiki on draft prospects.
MLBNCAA.com

Colleges with the most first-round MLB draft picks

The 2021 MLB draft will begin on Sunday, July 11 in Denver, Colorado in conjunction with the 2021 MLB All-Star game. The draft will run through July 13. The first amateur Major League Baseball draft took place in 1965. Since then, 1,586 players have been drafted in the first round of the MLB draft.
MLBtheadvocate.com

How MLB's first July draft affects college baseball programs

The day Jay Johnson was introduced as LSU’s baseball coach, what he later called “the most important day of the year” loomed in less than two weeks. While excitement filled his introduction, Johnson knew he had 13 days to further establish relationships with players, prepare the roster and try to convince signees to choose LSU instead of beginning their professional careers.
MLBwcn247.com

Cubs beat Cards...Bauer probe...Rahm strong at Scottish Open

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks won his ninth straight decision, Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer and Chicago Cubs pounded the St. Louis Cardinals 10-5. Kris Bryant drove in three runs with a pinch-hit double to start Chicago’s five-run burst in the seventh inning before Wisdom went deep against his former team. Joc Pederson drove in three runs with a double in the first as Chicago won for the second time in three games following an 11-game losing streak. Hendricks allowed two runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. Dylan Carlson had three hits and Paul DeJong homered for the Cardinals.
NBAwcn247.com

'He loves to win': Durant seeking a third Olympic gold medal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — USA Basketball didn’t blow up Kevin Durant’s phone with repeated calls to beg and plead for him to play in the Tokyo Olympics. It was a much more dignified process: They asked, then they waited. It was the right move. Already an owner of two Olympic gold medals, Durant ultimately chose to try for three. The Brooklyn Nets forward will lead the U.S. Olympic team into Tokyo this month and could become just the second men’s player in USA Basketball history to win three golds, joining Carmelo Anthony.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Former Wizards Coach Scott Brooks Reportedly Lands New NBA Job

Shortly after the Washington Wizards were eliminated from the playoffs, Scott Brooks was relieved of his duties as the team’s head coach. A few weeks later, Brooks landed another gig in the NBA. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers are finalizing a deal with Brooks to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy