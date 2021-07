Preuitt is director of Multnomah County’s Department of Community Justice. Clarke is the interim director of the Multnomah County Health Department. Cascading crises — from the COVID-19 pandemic to school closures, job loss, poverty, anxiety, depression and community violence — have caused immeasurable pain for too many. Now summer, with a predicted uptick in violence, is here and may bring more pain and anguish. But we have an opportunity to come together and seek solutions grounded in peace and healing. The health and wellbeing of our metropolitan area depends on each of us taking personal responsibility to rebuild even as we have experienced devastating loss.