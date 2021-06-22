Raiders Carl Nassib comes out as gay, first active NFL player to do so

Carl Nassib has enjoyed a solid NFL career to this point but just made history as the Las Vegas Raiders DE becomes the first active player to come out as gay. Carl Nassib has spent five seasons in the NFL with three different teams, currently a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, since being drafted in the third round in 2016 out of Penn State. But on Monday in the heart of Pride Month, Nassib made league history as the first active player to come out as gay.