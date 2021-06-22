Cancel
Colorado State

Prosecutors say Colorado father killed son because of photos

 17 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say a Colorado father killed his 13-year-old son in 2012 over photographs that triggered a fatal rage. Mark Redwine has pleaded not guilty in the killing of his son Dylan, who disappeared in November 2012 near Durango during a court-ordered visit. The Denver Post reports prosecutors argued Monday in court that on the night he was killed, Dylan may have mentioned or shown his father “compromising photographs” of Redwine dressed in women’s underwear and eating feces from a diaper. Redwine’s defense argues that text messages show Dylan previously confronted his father about the photographs without suffering any harm.

