Sons of Confederate Veterans sue to return Georgia monument

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — The Sons of Confederate Veterans group has sued to return a 30-foot-high obelisk to a site in front of a Georgia courthouse. The monument was taken down last year after a judge in Decatur agreed that it had become a threat to public safety. News outlets report that the suit was filed Wednesday, two days short a year after the monument's removal. It argues that moving the monument violated state law and argues that it was not found to be a public nuisance. In an email to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution,0 Decatur's city attorney calls the lawsuit a lost cause.

