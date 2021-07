A fourth trip to the Olympics is not in the cards for Fredonia native Jenn Suhr. On Saturday, Suhr finished in 5th place in the pole vault finals at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, coming up short of the top three required to go to Tokyo this summer. The highest jump she cleared was 15'1" (4.6 meters), and she was unable to clear a vault of 15'5" (4.7 meters) in three attempts. Suhr, now 39 years old, won two medals in her previous appearances in the Olympics, including a silver medal in 2008 and a gold medal in 2012.