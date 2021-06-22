Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum seeking not-for-profit volunteers to work concessions

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 17 days ago
Fiserv Forum wants not-for-profit staff members to volunteer to work the arena’s concessions stands for Milwaukee Bucks playoff games, the team announced Monday.

That includes the Eastern Conference Finals beginning with Game 1 on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, as well as for potential future playoff games this season.

A percentage of sales at the specific concessions stands will be donated to the not-for-profit.

Not-for-profits interested in volunteering are asked to contact Doug Carstens at dcarstens@levyrestaurants.com or 414-918-3917 and Cecil McGrew at cmcgrew@levyrestaurants.com or 414-918-3949.

Local man creates Bucks victory song

Chris Pipkins of Christopher's Project is well know throughout the city for his sassy sax and his soulful performances, but if the Bucks win and his victory song takes off, so could he.
Milwaukee Bucks sideline reporter heading to Olympics

Zora Stephenson is the Bucks sideline reporter and did some play by play that was groundbreaking. She will now be a part of NBC Sports for this year's Olympics coverage. She says it was a goal of hers, a dream, and she couldn't be more excited.

