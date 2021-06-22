Fiserv Forum seeking not-for-profit volunteers to work concessions
Fiserv Forum wants not-for-profit staff members to volunteer to work the arena’s concessions stands for Milwaukee Bucks playoff games, the team announced Monday.
That includes the Eastern Conference Finals beginning with Game 1 on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, as well as for potential future playoff games this season.
A percentage of sales at the specific concessions stands will be donated to the not-for-profit.
Not-for-profits interested in volunteering are asked to contact Doug Carstens at dcarstens@levyrestaurants.com or 414-918-3917 and Cecil McGrew at cmcgrew@levyrestaurants.com or 414-918-3949.