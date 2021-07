Padres manager Jayce Tingler recently expressed disappointment that Jake Cronenworth didn’t receive more backing in the voting for the All-Star Game:. “If I’m being honest, it’s pretty disappointing for Cronenworth not to be in the top-three in the All-Star Game voting at second base,” said Tingler. “Whatever metrics you want to look at … defensively, I think he’s the best. I do feel deep down that on two chances to vote, Jake’s come up on the short end of the stick.”