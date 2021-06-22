Cancel
Pet Services

This Chewy Sale Only Comes Once a Year, and There Are Big Discounts on Pet Beds, Toys, and More

By Madison Yauger
People
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Whether you're among the masses who welcomed pets to their family in 2020, or if you're a long-time fur-baby owner, it's always fun to spoil your four-legged friend. Of course, it never hurts if you can save a little money at the same time. Enter: Chewy's annual Big Blue Box Event sale, running from June 20 to June 23, during which you can save up to 40 percent off on everything from dog and cat beds to car seat covers, toys, harnesses, and carriers, to name a few.

people.com
