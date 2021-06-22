Cancel
Business

David Katz, Fox Sports Head of Digital, Set to Exit

By Todd Spangler
Sportico
Sportico
 18 days ago

David Katz, executive VP of digital at Fox Sports, will leave the Fox Corp. division this fall after three years, Variety reports. Katz is departing to “return to my entrepreneurial roots,” he wrote in a memo to Fox Sports staff Monday. He also will serve as non-executive chairman of ThePostGame, the digital sports content and marketing agency he founded in 2007 and previously ran before joining Fox Sports in September 2018. In that capacity, he will work with ThePostGame CEO Eric Herd to further expand the company’s sports betting content business organically and via acquisitions.

Sportico

Sportico

