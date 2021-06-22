Zolanye McCully-Bachicha appointed as new District 4 representative for Pueblo

View more in
Pueblo, CO
El Paso County, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
El Paso County Highway Department makes progress in filling 30 open positions
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dropping two major entry-level job requirements has suddenly made the county's Highway Department a more attractive place to work. KRDO NewsChannel 13 reported in February and April that the department struggled to fill 30 open positions for maintenance workers, which led the department to end its requirements of a The post El Paso County Highway Department makes progress in filling 30 open positions appeared first on KRDO.
Calhan, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
El Paso County Fair returns for 116th year in Calhan
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After being canceled last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county fair is making a strong comeback this season. The 116th edition of the fair starts Saturday and continues through next Saturday, July 17, at the fairgrounds next to Calhan high school on the east end of town. The post El Paso County Fair returns for 116th year in Calhan appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Colorado Springs District 11 summer food program sees smaller turnout
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs District 11 is providing free meals to any family in need over summer break. They held the same program over the course of the school year but said they've seen a much smaller turnout over summer. During the school year, they usually provide meals to around 4,000 people The post Colorado Springs District 11 summer food program sees smaller turnout appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado State|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Gov. Polis ends health emergency declaration in Colorado
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Thursday Governor Jared Polis announced he is ending the health emergency declaration in Colorado. In a video, Polis said that means Coloradans will be able to get back to work sooner and it will allow the state to recover faster "by ending the health emergency and focusing on recovery and vaccinations." With The post Gov. Polis ends health emergency declaration in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
El Paso County home market sees busiest month of June since 2005
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) tells KRDO NewsChannel 13 the demand for housing and apartments is through the roof. This past month of June, PPRBD signed off on 445 permits for constructing single-family homes in El Paso County. That's a near 20% increase from May of 2021, and The post El Paso County home market sees busiest month of June since 2005 appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado State|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Gov. Polis signs new bills that change policies on police releasing body camera footage
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis signed a new bill into law that will change the policies on police body camera laws in Colorado. Tuesday, Polis signed House Bill 1250, the Measures to Address Law Enforcement Accountability bill. The bill makes changes to provisions of Senate Bill 20-217, which mandated body-worn cameras for police officers The post Gov. Polis signs new bills that change policies on police releasing body camera footage appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
El Paso County Sheriff Deputy mows senior citizen’s lawn in Widefield
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pair of El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies helped a senior living in Widefield when she found herself unable to maintain her lawn. Last week, two deputies spoke with the woman, who said she was distraught about the growth of her lawn and didn't know what to do. El The post El Paso County Sheriff Deputy mows senior citizen’s lawn in Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Colorado Springs police get overwhelming number of calls for fireworks
COLORADO SPRINGS (KRDO)--The Colorado Springs Police Department got so many calls for fireworks complaints on Sunday that officers were only able to respond to less than half of them. Fireworks are illegal in the Colorado Springs city limits, and CSPD deployed five sets of two-officer units dedicated to July 4 firework complaints. Between 3 p.m. The post Colorado Springs police get overwhelming number of calls for fireworks appeared first on KRDO.
Summit County, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pikes Peak Summit House
PIKES PEAK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday was the long-awaited ribbon cutting for the Pikes Peak Summit House. KRDO got a first look at the new Summit House three weeks ago. At that time, crews were still putting the finishing touches on the cafeteria and souvenir shop. Both were complete in time for the ribbon cutting. The post Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pikes Peak Summit House appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, CO|Posted byKRDO News Channel 13
Countdown begins for 4th of July Fireworks and Symphony on Your Porch
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- This weekend, you can celebrate the 4th of July from the comfort of your porch. The 4th of July Symphony on Your Porch will be back for a second year, bringing fireworks to residents across El Paso County. The event, designed as a result of COVID-19, allows residents to The post Countdown begins for 4th of July Fireworks and Symphony on Your Porch appeared first on KRDO.