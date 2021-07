June was PTSD – Post Traumatic Stress Disorder - Awareness Month. The focus is to raise public awareness about issues related to PTSD and help to reduce the stigma associated with PTSD. The Senate designated June as the official month in 2014. While June is the official month to help raise awareness, the focus shouldn't stop there. As the Fourth of July approaches it is important to remember those who are dealing with PTSD and the triggers that can take place with the Fourth of July festivities.