Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders’ Carl Nassib Makes History as First Active NFL Player to Come Out as Gay

By Elise Shafer
Posted by 
Sportico
Sportico
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carl Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, has made history as the first active player in the NFL to come out as gay, Variety reports. Nassib made the announcement in a candid video posted to his Instagram account on Monday, saying: “Just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.”

www.sportico.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
163
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Underwood
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#First Active#The Las Vegas Raiders#Lgbtq#The Trevor Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Derek Carr Sends Blunt Message About Carl Nassib

Soon after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so, his teammate Derek Carr issued a strong message of support. “I often said I love my teammates. I mean it,” Carr said in June, according to Ian Rapoport....
College Sportschatsports.com

Carl Nassib Is Seeking His Path as an Out Athlete

Carl Nassib was not the most eager interview subject on Penn State’s football team. He once begged off a media scrum by claiming he had a chemistry exam, which was not strictly true, though he was known to rhapsodize more about “recrystallization as a purification mechanism” than the minutiae of Purdue’s off-tackle trap.
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Darren Waller is proud of teammate Carl Nassib

Ever since Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay, the support around the league for him has been extraordinary, especially from his teammates. If you look at the comments under his Instagram post, it’s filled with numerous teammates showing their support...
NFLFanSided

Steelers, Mike Tomlin face tough challenge; Carl Nassib and more

After 14 seasons without a losing campaign, this could be the most challenging year yet for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Mike Tomlin has never endured more losses than wins in a season. Unless he does his best coaching job this year, he might learn the feeling of finishing below .500.
NFLPosted by
The Independent

NFL shares video declaring ‘football is gay’ in response to player coming out

The NFL has shared a video declaring that “football is gay” after Carl Nassib became the first active openly gay NFL player following his announcement last week.The straightforward video consists of white text on a black background, starting with the words “football is gay”. The video continues over a drumming beat with cheering in the background.“Football is lesbian,” the video adds. “Football is beautiful. Football is queer. Football is life. Football is exciting. Football is culture. Football is transgender. Football is heart. Football is power. Football is tough. Football is bisexual. Football is strong. Football is freedom. Football is...
NFLthecollegiatelive.com

NFL’s First Openly Gay Active Player Shows Signs of Progress

Carl Nassib, Linebacker and Defensive End for the Las Vegas Raiders, recently took to Instagram to announce he is gay, making him the first person on an NFL active roster to come out as gay. “Hey everyone, happy pride month,” Nassib said on Instagram. “Right now, I am sitting in...
NFLSlate

What It Would Take for More NFL Players to Come Out of the Closet

Last week, NFL defensive end Carl Nassib put out this video on Instagram. In it, he’s holding the camera selfie-style. You can see a bright green lawn behind him. And in the most understated way possible he says: “I just want to take a quick moment to say, I’m gay.”
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

NFL declares that 'football is gay' in commercial supporting Carl Nassib

The NFL released a commercial in support of Oakland Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib declaring that “football is gay.”. “Football is gay,” the 30-second commercial begins. "Football is lesbian. Football is beautiful. Football is queer. Football is life. Football is exciting. Football is culture. Football is transgender. Football is queer. Football is heart. Football is power. Football is tough. Football is bisexual. Football is strong. Football is freedom. Football is American. Football is accepting. Football is everything. Football is for everyone."
NFLAOL Corp

NFL video proclaims 'football is gay' in wake of Carl Nassib announcement

A week after Carl Nassib's groundbreaking announcement that he's gay, the NFL produced a video in support of his message. The video released Monday is simple, consisting strictly of white text on a black screen. The message is provocative and represents a full embrace of Nassib as the first active NFL player to announce that he's gay.
NFLpackersnews.com

Ex-Packers lineman and LGBTQ+ advocate Esera Tuaolo relieved and proud to see first openly gay active NFL player

Esera Tuaolo finally has an answer to the biggest question he's been asked over the past two decades. "Twenty years of speaking and going out there and educating people on homophobia in sports and the LGBTQ community, the big question has been, 'When will the first active NFL player come out?' " the former Green Bay Packers lineman said. "I can answer that now. June 21."
NFLDesign Taxi

NFL Declares ‘Football Is Gay’ In Ad After First Active Athlete’s Coming-Out

Coinciding with Pride Month, the National Football League has showcased a supportive stance for Carl Nassib, a Las Vegas Raiders player who publicly came out as gay last week. Debunking masculine stereotypes in sports, its new video produced by advertising agency 72andSunny proclaims football to be “gay,” among several other descriptors signifying broader representation.
NFLchatsports.com

While praising Carl Nassib, Bruce Smith says 90s Buffalo Bills had gay players

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay last week, becoming the first active NFL player to do so in the process. Prior to Nassib, many NFL players have come out following the end of their playing career. Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith shared his support for Nassib this weekend and also spoke about the 90s-era teams.
NFLPeople

What to Know About The Trevor Project After NFL Player Carl Nassib's $100K Donation

Carl Nassib made NFL history this week - but his announcement is also making strides for The Trevor Project. On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end, 28, came out as gay, making him the first active NFL player to do so. With the announcement, Nassib donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, explaining that he feels an "immense responsibility to help in any way [he] can."

Comments / 0

Community Policy