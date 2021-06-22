Raiders’ Carl Nassib Makes History as First Active NFL Player to Come Out as Gay
Carl Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, has made history as the first active player in the NFL to come out as gay, Variety reports. Nassib made the announcement in a candid video posted to his Instagram account on Monday, saying: “Just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.”www.sportico.com