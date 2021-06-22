Can Douyin’s regional rivals challenge it for top dog in China’s short-form video market?

Latest released the research study on Global Ad Tech Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Ad Tech Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Ad Tech Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Adoppler LLC (Belarus),Criteo (France),NextRoll, Inc. (United States),Google LLC (United States),MediaMath, Inc. (United States),Adobe (United States),AppNexus (United States),The Trade Desk (United States),InMobi (India),Amobee, Inc. (United States),Adform (Denmark).