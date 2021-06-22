The Washington Post Names ThunderCat Technology a 2021 Top Washington-Area Workplace

For the fifth consecutive year, The Washington Post has been honored for Best News Website or Mobile Service in the WAN-IFRA North American Digital Media Awards. In the last year, The Post has reimagined the reader experience across platforms, redesigning its desktop and mobile homepages, article pages, newsletters and apps to create a faster, more relevant and convenient news package. The initiative brought together the product, design, marketing, and news teams with the goal of creating deeper relationships with Post readers and demonstrating the value of the product, with an eye towards building habits, getting them to subscribe and retaining them in the long term.