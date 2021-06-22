Cancel
Dollar catches breath as traders await Powell testimony

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar paused for breath on Tuesday as traders looked to testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell for guidance, after a surprise shift in the central bank’s policy outlook, while cyptocurrencies nursed heavy losses. The greenback has gained sharply since the Fed last week flagged...

