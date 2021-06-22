Notre Dame Academy holds off Duxbury for girls’ golf South sectional title

A lot has changed in the two years since Notre Dame Academy captured the 2019 girls’ golf South sectional championship. After COVID-19 canceled the 2020 spring season, the Cougars returned this year with a deep group of seasoned veterans and a new coach, Pam Johnson, a former LPGA pro who took over an NDA program Jay Durfee built into a perennial contender before he left in the summer of 2019 to become the men’s coach at Bowdoin.