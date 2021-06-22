Cancel
Colorado Springs to allow e-scooter rentals later this summer

By Mary Shinn mary.shinn@gazette.com
Gazette
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Springs could see hundreds of electric scooters go up for rent in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City later this summer. The city has contracted with Veo and Lime to provide up to 300 e-scooters each and expects they could be set up in July or August, said Todd Frisbie, traffic engineering division manager. The scooters can help replace short car trips that might be a bit too long for pedestrians to walk and provide residents and tourists with another option for travel.

