‘Blue Bloods’: Is Garrett Moore Actor Gregory Jbara Leaving the Show?

There’s no denying that people love Blue Bloods. There are several things that made the show a sure-fire hit. For one, the cop drama isn’t just another entry in the long line of police procedurals. Instead, it is a more character-driven drama than most other series in the genre. However, it isn’t just the character-driven aspect of the show that draws people in. The cast is another huge factor. Television icon Tom Selleck heads up the cast while veteran actors like Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan help to fill it out. Additionally, the young actress Sami Gayle, who plays Nicky Reagan-Boyle, brings much to the Reagan family table.