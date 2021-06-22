‘Blue Bloods’: Is Garrett Moore Actor Gregory Jbara Leaving the Show?
Say it ain't so! Acclaimed actor and "Blue Bloods" star Gregory Jbara is reportedly considering leaving the long-running CBS drama series. According to a report by The Sun, speculation has been building around Jbara's exit. During one especially tense moment of Season 11, Jbara's character issues a tense statement to the press. Later, he tried to give his boss an envelope. However, the boss, who is played by Tom Selleck, refused to accept the letter believing it was Jbara's resignation.