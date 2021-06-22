Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Garrett Moore Actor Gregory Jbara Leaving the Show?

By Robert Davis
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Say it ain’t so! Acclaimed actor and “Blue Bloods” star Gregory Jbara is reportedly considering leaving the long-running CBS drama series. According to a report by The Sun, speculation has been building around Jbara’s exit. During one especially tense moment of Season 11, Jbara’s character issues a tense statement to the press. Later, he tried to give his boss an envelope. However, the boss, who is played by Tom Selleck, refused to accept the letter believing it was Jbara’s resignation.

outsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

120K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Frank Reagan
Person
Gregory Jbara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Blue Bloods#Cbs#Sun#Friends#Tbs#American#Nypd#Public Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s the Real Reason Why ‘Linda Reagan’ Actor Amy Carlson Exited the Show After Season 7

Danny Reagan has been dealing with the death of his wife Linda on “Blue Bloods.” Why did actress Amy Carlson leave after seven seasons?. Simply put, Carlson decided not to renew her contract with the hit CBS crime drama, according to an article on Looper.com. Show producers decided to kill off Linda Reagan in a helicopter crash, thereby making it impossible for her and Carlson to return.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Why Erin Actress Bridget Moynahan Believes the Series is Successful

“Blue Bloods” is a CBS drama staple that’s been on since 2010. Actress Bridget Moynahan offers her thoughts on the show’s success. “Part of the success of this show is that every single year, the writers are writing better stories,” Moynahan said during a 2017 cast interview celebrating its 150th episode. “More complex, deeper, giving us more interesting stories to play. “
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Marisa Ramirez Revealed Which Actors She’d Like To Work With More On the Show

Over the course of 174 episodes, Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez has crossed paths with just about every other character on “Blue Bloods.” But as Danny Reagan’s partner and not a member of the Reagan family, there are only so many opportunities to mix it up with the likes of Tom Selleck or Bridget Moynahan. It raises the question, which actors would she love to share the screen with more often?
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Said Tom Selleck ‘Was a Draw’ To Joining Show

“Blue Bloods” star Bridget Moynahan had originally turned “Blue Bloods” down. The model and actress was going to take a pass on the show when friend and co-star Donnie Wahlberg called her up and persuaded her to reconsider. He was going to be in it, Wahlberg pointed out, and so was Tom Selleck – and Selleck would make sure they filmed it in New York, Wahlberg assured her.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Tom Selleck Thought the Family Dinner Scenes Were a ‘Little Long’

If you’re a “Blue Bloods” fan you know about the family dinner scenes. The scenes have become an iconic staple for the show. And it makes sense. Mixing crime drama with action and capping it all off with some calm, family love, is a great recipe for a show. However, actor Tom Selleck, who plays Frank Reagan on the show, didn’t think the dinner scene would make it into the show.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Nicky Actor Sami Gayle Says She Has to ‘Pinch Herself’ When Going to Set

There’s no denying that people love Blue Bloods. There are several things that made the show a sure-fire hit. For one, the cop drama isn’t just another entry in the long line of police procedurals. Instead, it is a more character-driven drama than most other series in the genre. However, it isn’t just the character-driven aspect of the show that draws people in. The cast is another huge factor. Television icon Tom Selleck heads up the cast while veteran actors like Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan help to fill it out. Additionally, the young actress Sami Gayle, who plays Nicky Reagan-Boyle, brings much to the Reagan family table.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Opened Up About Working With Tom Selleck

When it comes to Hollywood megastars, you will find “Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck at the top of the ladder. Selleck began with the hit television show “Blue Bloods” over a decade ago, joining the cast in 2010. In the law enforcement drama, Selleck plays New York Police Department Commissioner Frank Reagan. His character is forced to strike a healthy balance between his private and public life, often tasked with difficult decisions. The Hollywood icon plays Reagan to near perfection leaving a positive impression on his fellow “Blue Bloods” castmates.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Stars Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan Revealed First Episode Filmed Was a Dinner Scene

Given the current status of the “Blue Bloods” family dinner, it only seems right that one would be among the first scenes the show ever filmed. But whether or not the audience ended up loving the dinner scenes, they were a major plot point before the show did its first take. The point of “Blue Bloods” is to explore the Reagan family dynamic against the backdrop of law enforcement in New York, after all.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Posts Series of Stunning Snaps

Actor Abigail Hawk is looking gorgeous while enjoying her days off from filming “Blue Bloods.”. While fans anxiously await the new season of “Blue Bloods,” the show’s cast is enjoying some well-deserved time off. Abigail Hawk recently shared a series of photos of herself walking down a street. In the photos, she’s wearing a chic beige blouse and loose-fitting jeans with images of anchors on them. She also wears brown hoop earrings and carries a matching bag. Most importantly, she looks very happy in all the photos.

Comments / 2

Community Policy