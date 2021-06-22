Cancel
Cruises set to return to San Diego in September

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — After a 15-month hiatus, San Diego will soon welcome back cruise ships. On Monday, Holland America became the first cruise line to announce its return to the city's port. The last time a cruise ship left San Diego for a voyage was back in March of 2020.

