Cruises set to return to San Diego in September

America’s Finest City is gearing up to celebrate San Diego 4th of July Specials with tantalizing food and drink for the occasion. Celebrity favorite restaurant, Sugar Factory – known for its over the top desserts – has debuted a spirited Fourth of July Insane Milkshake that you won’t want to miss. Celebrate July Fourth with this limited edition blend of vanilla soft serve and cookie dough ice cream. Served in a patriotic vanilla frosted mug with a mix of red, white, and blue sugar crystals, and candy stars, this delicious shake is topped with whipped cream, strawberry-flavored rock candy, assorted fast food and cola gummies Available at Sugar Factory Theatre Box the entire month of July! Price: $21.