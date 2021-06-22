Cruises set to return to San Diego in September

Long lines and big crowds have become almost as integral to the San Diego County Fair experience as fried foods. But this year’s event is like no other. Thanks to California’s full reopening on June 15, the fair has been able to return until July 4, but not in full force. Admissions are following a reservation system to keep a handle on crowds, and some offerings that guests would enjoy in a normal year (such as the floral displays and petting zoos) have been put on hold.