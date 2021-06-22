Cancel
Agriculture

U.S. Corn and Soybean Condition Ratings Fall Again this Week

By Tom Robinson
westerniowatoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Atlantic) The nation’s corn and soybean condition ratings dropped again this week, despite some much-needed rainfall over the weekend. According to the USDA NASS’ weekly national crop progress report released on Monday afternoon. The nation’s corn crop dropped three percentage points from 68-percent good to excellent to 65-percent good to excellent.

