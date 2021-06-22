U.S. Corn and Soybean Condition Ratings Fall Again this Week

* Soybeans tumbled nearly 7% in Tuesday grain sell-off * USDA estimates soy crop conditions declined last week * Corn flat after dropping by daily limit on Tuesday * Forecast rain, moderate heat has eased corn yield fears (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham July 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed more than 2% on Wednesday, recouping some of their heavy losses a day earlier, as a lower-than-expected U.S. crop rating tempered hopes that forecast rain will improve field conditions. Corn was little changed after tumbling by its daily limit on Tuesday when the outlook for rain and moderate temperatures during the upcoming pollination period sparked selling. Wheat was firm, with a further deterioration in U.S. spring wheat conditions shifting attention back to supply risks. The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 2.4% at $13.35-3/4 a bushel by 1144 GMT, having closed down 6.7% on Tuesday. "I don't see yesterday as a contagion event," said Michael Magdovitz. "Crop conditions continue to decline, particularly in soybeans which are leading the charge today." In a report released after Tuesday's market close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 59% of the U.S. soybean crop good to excellent, down from 60% a week earlier. Analysts on average had expected no change. The greater share of soybean acreage in northerly U.S. states like the Dakotas compared with corn was leaving the oilseed more exposed to persisting drought there, Magdovitz said. The USDA rated 64% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, steady versus the previous week and in line with analyst expectations. Wetter, cooler weather forecast in the week ahead in much of the U.S. Midwest eased supply concerns stoked by a lower than expected government acreage estimate last week. However, falling estimates of Brazil's corn crop after drought and frost damage could make the world market more reliant on favourable U.S. weather. "We remain in the middle of a weather market with all its uncertainties," consultancy Agritel said in a note. CBOT corn futures were flat at $5.39-3/4 a bushel, having closed down by the 40-cent limit, or 6.9%, in the previous session. CBOT wheat added 0.9% to $6.31-3/4 a bushel, having lost about 4% on Tuesday. The USDA rated 16% of the drought-hit U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 20% a week ago and below an average analyst estimate of 19%. Prices at 1144 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 631.75 5.75 0.92 640.50 -1.37 CBOT corn 539.75 0.00 0.00 484.00 11.52 CBOT soy 1335.75 30.75 2.36 1311.00 1.89 Paris wheat Sep 200.25 2.00 1.01 192.50 4.03 Paris maize Jun 237.00 3.50 1.50 219.00 8.22 Paris rape Aug 515.25 9.50 1.88 418.25 23.19 WTI crude oil 74.65 1.28 1.74 48.52 53.85 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.03 1.2100 -2.32 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)