Lehman budget sees max tax increase

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman School Board passed a final budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year Monday that increased property taxes to the maximum allowed by state law, but there was some good news in the district’s fiscal picture. Business Consultant Tom Melone said the district has found some savings coupled with additional funds to reduce the budget shortfall since passing a proposed budget, and should be able to keep more of its fund balance.

The budget calls for spending of just under $34.3 million and income a bit less than $33.5 million. It raises property taxes overall by 3.7%, but the district must “re-balance” the tax rates between the two counties it straddles, and that math this year means Luzerne County residents will see an increase of about 2.92% while Wyoming County residents will see an increase of about 4.3%, Melone said.

The rate in Luzerne County will be 11.9138 mills. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value. In Wyoming County, the rate will be 62.9964 mills.

Melone said the proposed budget had projected that the district would end the fiscal year in June of next year with $3.5 million in reserve, but that additional income coupled with some savings had netted about $650,000, making the projected fund balance closer to $4.3 million. The final budget also reduced the shortfall expected in the proposed budget, from about $975,000 in the initial projections to about $812,000 in the final budget.

The board also approve a new “Act 93” agreement for non-union employees, primarily administrators. Superintendent James McGovern said it is a 3-year deal with 13 people and increases salaries by $1,500.