Luzerne County, PA

Lehman budget sees max tax increase

LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman School Board passed a final budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year Monday that increased property taxes to the maximum allowed by state law, but there was some good news in the district’s fiscal picture. Business Consultant Tom Melone said the district has found some savings coupled with additional funds to reduce the budget shortfall since passing a proposed budget, and should be able to keep more of its fund balance.

The budget calls for spending of just under $34.3 million and income a bit less than $33.5 million. It raises property taxes overall by 3.7%, but the district must “re-balance” the tax rates between the two counties it straddles, and that math this year means Luzerne County residents will see an increase of about 2.92% while Wyoming County residents will see an increase of about 4.3%, Melone said.

The rate in Luzerne County will be 11.9138 mills. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value. In Wyoming County, the rate will be 62.9964 mills.

Melone said the proposed budget had projected that the district would end the fiscal year in June of next year with $3.5 million in reserve, but that additional income coupled with some savings had netted about $650,000, making the projected fund balance closer to $4.3 million. The final budget also reduced the shortfall expected in the proposed budget, from about $975,000 in the initial projections to about $812,000 in the final budget.

The board also approve a new “Act 93” agreement for non-union employees, primarily administrators. Superintendent James McGovern said it is a 3-year deal with 13 people and increases salaries by $1,500.

Luzerne County, PA
Times Leader

State awards funding for traffic signal upgrades

Two Luzerne County cities were among 50 municipalities statewide to receive a share of more than $15 million in funding for traffic signal upgrades. Wilkes-Barre was awarded a $300,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Green Light-Go program.
Luzerne County, PA
Times Leader

Salavantis takes stand in civil trial against county

Former Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis testified Thursday that she was never approached by former County Manager Robert Lawton to end an investigation brought by former county human resources director Donna Davis Javitz concerning alleged wiretapping. Salavantis, a candidate for judge in the Luzerne County Court of...
Wyoming, PA
Times Leader

Cartwright announces $3.8M for Children's Service Center

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright has announced that Children's Service Center of Wyoming Valley (CSC) has received a $3,811,484 million first-time grant award through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Cartwright, D-Moosic, said SAMSHA is an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...
Pennsylvania State
Times Leader

Pennsylvania would get $225M in revamped opioid agreement

Pennsylvania would receive $225 million to fight the opioid-addiction epidemic from a new agreement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, the state attorney general's office said Thursday. Attorney General Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania was among the state attorneys general who had opposed Purdue's original settlement proposal.

