After Demi Lovato came out as non-binary last month, they experienced a tremendous amount of support, but over the weekend, when Lovato hosted YouTube Pride 2021, they added that acceptance is still an ongoing process for some friends, fans, and family. Lovato noted that they came out to a few people last year and that part of coming out for them is realizing that not everyone will be accepting and that it will take time for more people to come around.