Beaufort, NC

Carteret commission delays decision on county water system sale, bumps rates

By JACKIE STARKEY
carolinacoastonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUFORT — A decision on the future of the Carteret County-owned water system will be delayed another month after county commissioners tabled a verdict on the sale Monday, but in the meantime, rates will increase by 95%. The move to delay the decision followed about 20 minutes of public comment,...

www.carolinacoastonline.com
