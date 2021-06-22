Carteret commission delays decision on county water system sale, bumps rates

In their July update, the Daggett County Commission welcomes the busy tourism season to their county. “With two rodeos in July and the Freedom Festival we should expect more visitors coming into the area to partake in the festivities!” shares the Commissioners. “Let’s welcome our visitors and show our gratitude, because without them, where would we be?” The Commissioners noted that the new trash dumpsters funded by the Rural County Grand Fund have made an incredible difference in the amount of use they have gotten. The portable toilets will soon arrive and none too soon as they are needed for the amount of tourists Daggett County is expected to see this season. Finally, the Commissioners asked all to follow local fire restrictions due to the drought.