This KitchenAid stand mixer is the best we've tried—and on mega-sale during Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Cookware comes in many shapes and sizes, and no one set is one-size-fits-all. Maybe you need pots and pans that are easy to flip food on and clean up well after dinner. Or perhaps you'd prefer a set that heats evenly and looks as good as the food you'll be making in it. Whatever your taste, Macy's has you covered with the best of both worlds: There's a popular stainless-steel cookware set and nonstick cookware set available on the site, and both are up for grabs for a whopping 66% off.