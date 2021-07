Ahead of the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead airing on AMC in August, a new video game based on the franchise called The Walking Dead Life has launched. The reason for the launch seemingly coming out of nowhere is fairly simple: it's a casual social game from developer Playco that's part of Facebook Gaming's Instant Games platform. The title features iconic The Walking Dead characters like Daryl Dixon, Michonne, and yes, Rick Grimes. Playco, which describes itself as " the world’s first instant play gaming company," is known for developing other instant games like Cat Life and EverWing.