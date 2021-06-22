Fort Lewis College wins Hunger Free and Healthy Minds
Four Colorado campuses earn Hunger Free and Healthy Minds designations as they work to erase hunger and address the mental health needs of college students. DENVER, CO, June 21, 2021: The Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE), today announced that four institutions of higher education—Colorado State University, Colorado State University Pueblo, Fort Lewis College, and Metropolitan State University of Denver have earned Hunger Free and Healthy Minds designations for their work to end hunger and address the mental health needs of their students.pagosasprings.com