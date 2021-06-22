Hybrid working isn't a halfway house, it's a whole new future of work
As offices start to reopen, no one can be certain how the new world of hybrid working is going to operate. Most of us think of it as a mashup of the two states we've previously experienced, when first of all pretty much everyone was in the office all at once, and then no one was. But there's another interpretation, which sees it as a completely new way of operating that transcends both prior states. This view sees hybrid working as the basis for creating a future of work that's far more digitally connected, sustainable, and inclusive.diginomica.com