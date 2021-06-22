Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogden, UT

Pair of Utahns fall short in bid to make men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final at the U.S. Olympic trials

By Doug Robinson
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two native Utahns competed in the first round of the 3,000-meter steeplechase on Day 4 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials and failed to advance to the finals. Jordan Cross, a former Weber State runner from Ogden, and Garrett Marsing, a BYU senior from Price, competed in the second heat and finished sixth and 11th, respectively — 17th and 25th overall. Cross clocked 8:35.58, Marsing 8:53.37.

www.deseret.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
16K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
City
American Fork, UT
City
Ogden, UT
City
Smithfield, UT
City
Heber City, UT
State
Utah State
Ogden, UT
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Track And Field#U S#Steeplechase#Utahns#Jordan Cross#Byu#Price#Weber State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Deseret News

MyKayla Skinner won’t be done with gymnastics after the Olympics

MyKayla Skinner is going to retire from gymnastics after the Olympics, but not before she tours the country. The former star University of Utah gymnast and 2021 U.S. Olympian has officially joined the Gold Over America Tour. Presented by Athleta, the tour is an athletic showcase featuring Simone Biles and other elite gymnasts, and will make stops in 35 cities.
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Utah’s defensive dominance

This article was first published as the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. Year after year, the Utes put together one of the nation’s top defenses and they’ve established a reputation for putting players into the NFL. Brandon Judd of the...
College SportsPosted by
Deseret News

BYU’s new QB will have multiple weapon choices

This article was first published as the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. The replacement for Zach Wilson could be walking into a loaded situation with weapons aplenty when the Cougars open camp in August. An argument could be made that...
SportsPosted by
Deseret News

Olympics: Sha’Carri Richardson will not compete in Tokyo

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, reported ESPN. Friday, the fan-favorite accepted a one-month suspension from competition after failing her drug test due to marijuana use prior to the Olympic trials, reported the Deseret News. The suspension erased Richardson’s qualification time for the 100-meter dash,...
ReligionPosted by
Deseret News

How Grace McCallum’s faith helped her become an Olympian

It still hasn’t hit Grace McCallum just yet that she is an Olympian. She honestly didn’t think she’d be one, not after breaking her hand in January, an injury that required a plate and seven screws just to stabilize her broken left pinkie finger. She didn’t begin training on all four women’s gymnastics events again until late April, a mere two months before Olympic Trials.
SportsPosted by
Deseret News

Why Grace McCallum made the 4-woman U.S. Olympic gymnastics team and MyKayla Skinner didn’t

Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner are going to represent the United States at the 2021 Olympic Games. Why they are going in the roles that they are — McCallum is a member of the four-woman U.S. team that are gold medal favorites, while Skinner will compete as an individual — hadn’t officially been laid out before Tuesday, though, aside from a few statements by U.S. head coach Tom Forster.
SportsPosted by
Deseret News

Sha’Carri Richardson will be missed in 100-meter dash, but deserves credit for how she handled suspension

Let’s give Sha’Carri Richardson credit for this: She owned her mistake. She owned her failed drug test. She didn’t blame spiked toothpaste, a pork burrito, the Cuban mafia or an angry ex-boyfriend (as others have). She blamed … herself. Who does that these days? After it was made known that America’s spectacular young 100-meter dash champion had tested positive for cannabis (marijuana), she didn’t even bother to go into spin mode.
NFLPosted by
Deseret News

What the analytics predict for Zach Wilson’s rookie season

The New York Jets were miserable on offense during the 2020 season — they ranked last in the NFL in total yards and scoring offense, and second-to-last in passing offense. It was little surprise, then, that the team hit the reset button, which included drafting former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft.

Comments / 0

Community Policy