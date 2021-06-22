Pair of Utahns fall short in bid to make men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final at the U.S. Olympic trials
Two native Utahns competed in the first round of the 3,000-meter steeplechase on Day 4 of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials and failed to advance to the finals. Jordan Cross, a former Weber State runner from Ogden, and Garrett Marsing, a BYU senior from Price, competed in the second heat and finished sixth and 11th, respectively — 17th and 25th overall. Cross clocked 8:35.58, Marsing 8:53.37.www.deseret.com