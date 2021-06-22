Cancel
State of Decay 2 Update 25 Is Now Live

By Nicholas Downie
lordsofgaming.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many fans are excitedly awaiting more information about the upcoming State of Decay 3, there is still plenty of things to do in State of Decay 2. While Undead Labs is undoubtedly hard at work on the next installment of the franchise. The studio still is doing plenty of work improving, and updating State of Decay 2 in the meantime. With Update 25 launching today, which introduced the new Plague Territories mechanic, as well as plenty of quality of life improvements.

