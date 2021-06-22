State of Decay 2 Update 25 Is Now Live

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 12.0.0 is now live, bringing the latest fighter to the Nintendo Switch game: Kazuya from Tekken! In addition to the new fighter, this latest update brings in multiple new Mii Fighter Costumes from various video games, as well as new Spirits based on the Tekken franchise. Last but not least, players can expect to see other fixes that have been made to the gameplay experience. With just one fighter left from Fighter's Pass Vol. 2, this is probably the second last major update the game will see. Full patch notes have been released by Nintendo and can be found below.