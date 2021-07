If there’s one line from Arrested Youth’s new album Nonfiction that’ll stick in your brain long after the album ends, it’s the refrain “Used to be a little kid, then I woke up in this body” that echoes throughout the longing single that takes its name from the line. Among the slew of new pop-punk-inspired (and hip-hop-leaning) artists on the rise with the help of a member of blink-182, Ian Johnson’s new record charts the rapid pace of growth we experience without ever really realizing it. “When I wrote these songs they felt really true to my experience, but now they make me a little bit uncomfortable because I’ve grown since then,” Johnson shared in a press release.