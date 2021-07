MILWAUKEE – McFarland girls soccer coach T.J. DiPrizio had a halftime message for his team Friday night. The Spartans proved to be attentive listeners. “I said, `It’s 45 minutes for everything you have got. Leave it all out on the field. There are no more games,’’’ DiPrizio said. “I said, `Let’s go out there and get a quick goal, take care of business right away and things will start happening.’ And that’s what they did.”