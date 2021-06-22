Cancel
Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson unsure still of return

Cover picture for the articleWe’re about three months away now from Saturday Night Live ramping things up production-wise; luckily, that means Pete Davidson has time to figure out his future. Over the past few weeks, the popular cast member has expressed a lot of uncertainty on whether or not he is going to be back — his final Weekend Update appearance could have served as a proper farewell, and he’s also expressed in past interviews a desire to potentially walk away.

