Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson unsure still of return
We’re about three months away now from Saturday Night Live ramping things up production-wise; luckily, that means Pete Davidson has time to figure out his future. Over the past few weeks, the popular cast member has expressed a lot of uncertainty on whether or not he is going to be back — his final Weekend Update appearance could have served as a proper farewell, and he’s also expressed in past interviews a desire to potentially walk away.cartermatt.com