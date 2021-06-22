Bixby Chief of Police Ike Shirley retires
Bixby Chief of Police Ike Shirley is now retired from the police force, a City of Bixby spokesperson confirmed to 2 News. Shirley was put on suspension prior this his formal retirement on Friday.
Shirley's retirement comes after his grandson, 20-year-old Hunter Hobbs, was arrested on May 17th in connection with a carjacking. 18-year-old Denim Blount was also arrested in connection with the case.
Hobbs and Blount are considered persons of interest in a May 13th double homicide in Broken Arrow where police found two bodies at Haikey Creek Park around 4:30 a.m. Hobbs was taken into custody at Shirley's home.
Shirley was the chief of police in Yukon, Oklahoma before joining the Bixby police force in 2007.
A spokesperson said the City of Bixby is already starting its search for a new chief. Assistant Police Chief Andy Choate is now the acting chief of police.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple , Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter