Bixby, OK

Bixby Chief of Police Ike Shirley retires

By Mason Mauro
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 17 days ago
Bixby Chief of Police Ike Shirley is now retired from the police force, a City of Bixby spokesperson confirmed to 2 News. Shirley was put on suspension prior this his formal retirement on Friday.

Shirley's retirement comes after his grandson, 20-year-old Hunter Hobbs, was arrested on May 17th in connection with a carjacking. 18-year-old Denim Blount was also arrested in connection with the case.

Hobbs and Blount are considered persons of interest in a May 13th double homicide in Broken Arrow where police found two bodies at Haikey Creek Park around 4:30 a.m. Hobbs was taken into custody at Shirley's home.

Shirley was the chief of police in Yukon, Oklahoma before joining the Bixby police force in 2007.

A spokesperson said the City of Bixby is already starting its search for a new chief. Assistant Police Chief Andy Choate is now the acting chief of police.

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

