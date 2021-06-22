Cancel
MLB

Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 1: Milwaukee snakebitten as Arizona snaps its 17-game losing streak

Post-Crescent
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - The streak wasn't going to last forever. But the Milwaukee Brewers were hopeful it wouldn't be while they were in town. An early injury Brett Anderson set things askew, an already taxed bullpen had to cover the rest of the game and the offense went back into mothballs as the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped their epic 17-game losing skid at the Brewers' expense, 5-1, at Chase Field on Monday night.

