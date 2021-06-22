Wills and Trusts

A General Durable Power of Attorney (POA) is an extremely important estate planning document. This document allows a competent adult to appoint an agent to act in their place with regard to their financial affairs if they would become incapacitated or be incapable of managing their finances for any reason. Without this document, the family may be required to file a Guardianship proceeding to have the individual adjudicated an incapacitated person, which can be costly and time consuming. A POA can be either immediate or springing. An “immediate” POA takes effect as soon as it is signed, while a "springing" POA only takes effect when the individual becomes incapacitated. The problem is that springing powers of attorney create a hurdle in order for the agent to use the document. When presented with a springing power of attorney, a financial institution will require proof that the incapacity has occurred, often in the form of a letter from a doctor.