It’s that time of the year when all the clubs will be looking keenly into the transfer market to bring some fresh faces to their respective clubs. But Real Madrid, a club known for its nature to spend a lot in the transfer market, has been silent in the market this time. They have signed David Alaba this summer, but so far they haven’t spent a single penny this summer and it looks like they won’t be signing anyone else this summer unless Kylian Mbappe’s signing is possible.