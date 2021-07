U.S. Sen. Rob Portman has taken a leading role in working to pass the bipartisan Broadband Reform and Investment to Drive Growth in the Economy (BRIDGE) Act. Throughout my career I’ve been involved with technology in the private sector, public sector and the nonprofit world and have seen firsthand how the existence of fast broadband can help communities thrive and succeed. Unfortunately, I’ve also seen how the lack of broadband can place communities on the wrong side of the digital divide leading to decline and failure.